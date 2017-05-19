US Tests Technology to Link U-2 Spy Plane With 5th Generation Fighter Jets

© AFP 2017/ US AIR FORCE No Country for Old Planes: What Could U-2 Aircraft Spy in Russia

WASHINGTON, May 18 (Sputnik) — The U-2 spy plane is being integrated with the latest US jet fighters with a trial run during the annual Northern Edge military exercise in the state of Alaska, the US Air Force announced in a press release on Thursday.

"The two-week exercise was utilized by the 9th Reconnaissance Wing to test new experimental technology on the U-2," the release stated. "This technology fully integrated the Dragon Lady with 4th and 5th generation aircraft."

The U-2, nicknamed "Dragon Lady," is a reconnaissance aircraft that is designed to fly at altitudes of up to 70,000 feet, more than twice the height of a typical commercial airline.

The two-week exercise allowed the U-2 to demonstrate upgraded sensor and communication equipment, the release explained.

Northern Edge is Alaska’s primary training exercise, hosting approximately 6,000 service members, 200 fixed wing aircraft and maritime forces represented by every branch of the military, the release noted.