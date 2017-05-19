Lockheed Martin Scores $112Mln Contract for THAAD Software, Forward Deployment

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Lockheed Martin has received a $112-million support contract for system logistics, forward stationing and security and engineering services for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THADD) system bringing the total value of the effort to $561 million, the US Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $112,200,000 contract ceiling increase modification to previously awarded contract for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense Field Support Contract (TFSC)," the release stated on Thursday.

The Defense Department explained Lockheed Martin will continue to perform the same scope of the TFSC, including conducting logistics, forward stationing for theater support, logistics information capabilities, post deployment software support, product assurance, safety, missile support and security and engineering services.

This modification increases the value of the TFSC by $112.2 to $561.2, the Defense Department added.