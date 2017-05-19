Register
06:10 GMT +319 May 2017
    This April 2, 2009 file photo shows shadows cast on a wall decorated with the NATO logo and flags of NATO countries in Strasbourg, eastern France, before the start of the NATO summit which marked the organisation's 60th anniversary.

    Finland to Host NATO Meeting on Reducing Spread of Weapons of Mass Destruction

    © AFP 2017/ Jean-Christophe Verhaegen
    Military & Intelligence
    NATO 13th Annual Conference on Weapons of Mass Destruction Arms Control, Disarmament and Non-proliferation will take place in Helsinki, Finland

    A Yars missile system en route to a field region at the final stage of the Strategic All-Around Competition, a field training contest in the Novosibirsk region
    © Sputnik/ Alexandr Kryazhev
    Russia Continues to Limit Nuclear Weapons as NATO, US Seek Military Expansion
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The North Atlantic Treaty Organization's (NATO) 13th Annual Conference on Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) Arms Control, Disarmament and Non-proliferation will take place in Helsinki, Finland from May 29 to 30, The Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBCO) said in a press release.

    "As a valued NATO Partner, Finland will host the 13th Annual [meeting]," the release stated Thursday. "The conference will address topical issues, such as regional proliferation challenges in the Middle East and in Asia, including in Syria and North Korea."

    The CTBCO falls under the umbrella of The Preparatory Commission, an international organization financed by 183 member states who have signed on, in some form, to the test ban treaty, according to the organization's website. The CTBCO functions as a nuclear weapons watchdog and runs a global network of sensors that can detect a nuclear weapons test anywhere in the world.

    NATO alliance members and partners are alarmed by the use of chemical weapons in Syria and nuclear and ballistic missile tests in North Korea, the release said. Another issue of concern is the stability of long standing non-proliferation treaties in a rapidly shifting international security environment.

    Ambassador Ahmet Uzumcu, Director-General of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, which received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2013, will address the conference, the release added.

