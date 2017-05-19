Lockheed Scores $33.6Mln to Provide US Navy with Anti-Submarine Combat System

"Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Virginia, is being awarded a $33,687,911 modification to a previously-awarded contract to exercise options for engineering services supporting the continued development, integration and production of the Navy’s AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 Surface Ship Undersea Warfare Systems," the release explained on Thursday.
The system has the capabilities to search, detect, classify, localize and track undersea contacts as well as "to engage and evade submarines, mine-like small objects and torpedo threats," the release explained.
The system is integrated with the Aegis ballistic and air defense system aboard US destroyers and cruisers, according to the Navy.
