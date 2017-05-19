Lockheed Scores $33.6Mln to Provide US Navy with Anti-Submarine Combat System

© AFP 2017/ PIERRE VERDY New Lockheed Martin Exoskeleton to Allow US Troops Carry More Combat Gear

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Lockheed Martin has received a more than $33-million-award to provide the US Navy with an undersea warfare combat system that finds submarines, torpedoes and mines and either destroy or evade them, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Virginia, is being awarded a $33,687,911 modification to a previously-awarded contract to exercise options for engineering services supporting the continued development, integration and production of the Navy’s AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 Surface Ship Undersea Warfare Systems," the release explained on Thursday.

The system has the capabilities to search, detect, classify, localize and track undersea contacts as well as "to engage and evade submarines, mine-like small objects and torpedo threats," the release explained.

The system is integrated with the Aegis ballistic and air defense system aboard US destroyers and cruisers, according to the Navy.