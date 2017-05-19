General Atomics Wins $195Mln for Electromagnetic Aircraft Carrier Catapult

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — General Atomics will manufacture and install the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS) for the third next-generation Ford-class aircraft carrier Enterprise (CVN 80) under a $195 million contract, the US Department of Defense said in a press release.

"General Atomics, San Diego, California, is being awarded $195,180,206 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract to exercise an option for the manufacture, assembly, inspection, test and checkout of the advanced arresting gear for the CVN 80 shipset," the release stated on Thursday.

The CVN 80 is the Enterprise, according to published Navy documents. The advanced arresting gear is the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS).

In an interview with Time Magazine on May 11, President Donald Trump said the EMALS system was too complicated and suggested that the Navy keep its steam-powered aircraft launch system.