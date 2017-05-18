Modernization of Russian Naval Support Base in Tartus May Take 5-7 Years

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Tartus hosted the Russian Navy maintenance and support facility since 1977. Currently, the Tartus facility is the Russian Navy’s only support base in the Mediterranean Sea.
"Planned [modernization] measures have already begun. It [facility] will be gradually expanded, and the nearest perspective is from five to seven years. The exact terms will depend on many issues and, first of all, on the allocation of financial resources," Shamanov told reporters.
The deal stipulates that 11 Russian vessels can be present in the harbor of Tartus at once, including the ships equipped with with nuclear marine propulsion, provided that nuclear and environmental safety guidelines are respected.
All comments
Show new comments (0)