Keyboard Warriors: Turkey Builds 'Cyberarmy' of '13,000 White Hat Hackers'

ANKARA (Sputnik) — Ankara is about to launch a "cyberarmy" to ensure the country's information security, as nearly 13,000 white hat hackers have begun working for the government, Ahmet Arslan, Turkey's minister of transport, maritime and communication, said Thursday.

"Cyberattacks pose a great threat, which is why we are strengthening the security structure. About 13,000 white hat hackers have come to work for the government. We are forming a 'cyberarmy' of five groups," Arslan told the Hurryiet newspaper.

According to the minister, Turkey felt little impact from last week worldwide malware attack due to an alert sent out to all organizations.

The minister noted that companies and organizations were notified of the possible cyberatatck and Oyak-Renault plant was the only victim.

According to media reports, Europol Director Rob Wainwright said Sunday that the attack launched last Friday left over 200,000 victims in at least 150 countries in its wake.

Hackers reportedly used a blend of EternalBlue exploit, allegedly developed by the US National Security Agency, and Wanna Decryptor malware.