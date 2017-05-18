Mexico 'Shows Strong Interest' in New Deliveries of Russia's Mi Helicopters

LIMA (Sputnik) – Mexico expresses interest in the purchase of new batches of Russian-made Mi family helicopters, the deputy director of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) told Sputnik in an interview.

"The Mexican side shows strong interest in the purchase of additional batches of the Mi family helicopters. At present, [Russia's state arms exporter] Rosoboronexport is conducting marketing activities aimed at promotion [of the helicopters]. We hope that we could reach mutually beneficial agreements with Mexican partners," Anatoly Punchuk, who leads the Russian delegation at the 7th International Exhibition of Technology in Defense and Prevention of Natural Disasters (SITDEF-2017) in Peru said.

According to Punchuk, Mexico is one of the largest customers of the Russian helicopters, and the servicemen from that Latin American state highly appreciate the capabilities of the aircraft.

SITDEF-2017 kicks off in the Peruvian capital on Thursday and will continue until Sunday. The first such exhibition took place in the Latin American country in 2007 and has been held biennially since then.