Register
10:27 GMT +318 May 2017
Live
    Search
    The Kaliningrad large landing ship is back to Baltiysk naval harbor

    Baltic Fleet Buildup: Russia's 'Natural Response' to NATO's Sabre-Rattling

    © Sputnik/ Igor Zarembo
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 15810

    The Baltic Fleet is already a force to be reckoned with, but it will become a more formidable opponent in the near future since by the end of 2017 it will receive a brand new fast attack guided missile craft, Sukhoi Su-30SM multirole fighters and five support vessels while improving its infrastructure.

    "The swift military buildup of the Baltic Fleet is a natural response on Russia's part to NATO's aggressive ambitions in the region, increased war-gaming, Baltic air policing, anti-Russian sentiments and spy fever," defense analyst Alexander Khrolenko wrote for Sputnik.

    Seven NATO member states, comprising Denmark, Estonia, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and Poland, have four destroyers, 26 frigates, nine corvettes, eight minesweepers, 16 missile boats, 10 patrol boats and 16 diesel submarines in the region, he added.

    "And still NATO can only dream about dominating the Baltic Sea," the analyst noted. "The Baltic Fleet has in its arsenal three cutting-edge diesel submarines, one destroyer, six patrol ships, six fast attack guided missile craft, six anti-submarine warfare corvettes, 12 missile boats, four large amphibious assault ships, two small amphibious assault ships, six coastal minesweepers and nine inshore minesweepers. This operational-strategic Navy division is one of the most advanced in terms of its composition in Russia."

    The Baltic Fleet has returned to strategically important areas of the Atlantic Ocean and beyond. For instance, the Yaroslav Mudryy frigate has ensured safety of navigation in the Horn of Africa and the Mediterranean Sea for nearly a decade. The Neustrashimy-class frigate is capable of protecting a naval task force from subsurface and above-water threats. The ship is designed to search, locate and track submarines, carry out strikes against other ships, support land-based troops and assist landing operations.

    Boiky and Stoiky corvettes return to Baltiysk
    © Sputnik/ Igor Zarembo
    Boiky and Stoiky corvettes return to Baltiysk

    The Baltic Fleet has been reinforced by the Steregushchiy class of corvettes, with four vessels, comprising the Steregushchiy, Soobrazitelnyy, Boikiy and Stoikiy, already in service. This is the newest class of corvettes in the Russian Navy which boasts stealthy capabilities. In addition, the Baltic Fleet has received the upgraded Buyan-class corvettes outfitted with advanced Kalibr-NK cruise missiles.

    US Navy P-8 Poseidon aircraft
    © AFP 2017/ GREG WOOD
    What Was a US Spy Plane Searching for Along Russia's Borders on V-Day?
    In late 2016, the Alexander Obukhov minesweeper joined the Baltic Fleet. This ship, designed by the Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau, has a unique fiberglass hull, which decreases the weight and extends the life cycle of the vessel.

    Russian forces deployed to Kaliningrad, where the Baltic Fleet is headquartered, include the K-300P Bastion-P and the 3K60 Bal coastal defense missile systems, the Iskander-M mobile short-range ballistic missile complex, as well as the S-300 and S-400 missile defense systems.

    "The Baltic Fleet celebrates its 314th birthday on May 18. Like three centuries ago, an opponent, or an unfriendly military bloc to be more precise, has posed a threat to this force," Khrolenko said, referring to NATO. "On May 8, war-games featuring approximately 9,000 service personnel and military hardware of the alliance were launched in Estonia, the largest military exercise in the country's history. Almost simultaneously, NATO drills were also kick started in Poland. These war-games simulate a hybrid war with Russia, of course."

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Boosting Naval Power: Russia Plans to Build 40 New-Gen Minesweepers
    Russia's Newest Frigate Armed With Kalibrs Beefs Up Mediterranean Battle Group
    Top 5 Military Hardware Surprises of Moscow Victory Parade This Year (PHOTOS)
    Just Try It: Influential US Think Tank Recommends Attack on Russia's Kaliningrad
    Tags:
    defense capability, military capabilities, military drills, Steregushchiy-class corvette, Yaroslav Mudry, Buyan-M, NATO, Russian Baltic Fleet, Baltic Sea, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival
    Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival
    Top Secret
    Top Secret
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok