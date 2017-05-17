Register
20:49 GMT +317 May 2017
    Su-30SM multipurpose fighter jets of the Russian Knights aerobatic display team during a rehearsal of the Victory Day parade air show.

    Almost 40 Russian Warplanes to Participate in International Army Games-2017

    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    Military & Intelligence
    A total of 39 Russian military aircraft will take part in the third International Army Games (IAG) set to be held on July 29 - August 12, Chief of the combat training of the tactical aviation of the Aerospace Forces Main Command Maj. Gen. Oleg Makovetsky said Wednesday.

    KUBINKA (Sputnik) — Russia's Su-30SM and Su-35S fighters, attack aircraft Su-25BM and Su-25SM, bombers Su-24M and Su-34, Su-24MP reconnaissance aircraft, long-range bombers Tu-22M3, Il-76MD military transport aircraft as well as Mi-8, Ka-52, Mi-28 and Mi-35 helicopters will take part in the competition.

    "The participation of 39 Russian aircraft of all kinds of aviation is planned. The flight will be carried out from the Knevichy aerodrome in the Primorsky Territory to the Chinese base of Changchun. Flight days — August 5 and 6," Makovetsky said during a meeting with foreign military attaches from 32 countries.

    The Russian Army's crew takes part in the Suvorov Onslaught competition of infantry combat vehicles at the International Army Games 2015, Alabino base outside Moscow
    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov
    Almost 30 Countries to Participate in International Army Games-2017 - Russian Military
    Earlier in the day, Chief Referee of the International Games-2016 Maj. Gen. Dmitry Gorbatenko said 28 countries had already confirmed their participation in the games, which would take place across Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and China, but the final list of participants had not been confirmed yet.

    Last year's event, hosted by Russia and Kazakhstan, featured competitions in 23 disciplines and teams from 19 countries.

