Russia to Showcase Over 400 Military Hardware Pieces at Arms Expo in May

Supermaneuverable Beasts: Russia to Supply 10 Su-35 Jets to China in 2017

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia is going to present the Su-35 fighter, which is an exporting version of the Su-27M jet, the MiG-29M2 fighter, the Yak-130 training fighter and other aviation pieces.

Russian arms manufacturers will also show the modernized tank T-90S, the BTR-80/82A armored vehicle, the BMP-3M infantry combat vehicle, the S-400 Triumf missile system and the Khrizantema-C anti-tank missile system.

"A total of 17 Russian organizations, including… Rosoboronexport, Tecmash, Almaz-Antey, Russian Helicopters and Splav, will advertise their products. A total of 411 showpieces, including 35 models, will be presented,” the statement said.

The MILEX-2017 exhibition will be held in the Belarusian capital of Minsk on May 20 – 22. About 150 companies and 55 delegations from 27 countries will take part in the exhibition.