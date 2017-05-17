Rosoboronexport to Show Over 250 Technology Products at Peru Defense Exhibition

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's Rosoboronexport company, specializing in defense products exports, will showcase over 250 technology products and armaments at the 7th International Exhibition of Technology in Defense and Prevention of Natural Disasters (SITDEF-2017), the company said Wednesday, in the run-up to the expo's opening.

"The exhibition stand of Rosoboronexport will contain information on more than 250 samples of military products. Many of them have been used by the Russian Aerospace Forces during the counter-terror operation in Syria and proved to be reliable, high-quality, zero-fault weapons capable of fulfilling combat tasks in real world," the company's press release said.

According to the statement, Yakovlev Yak-130 trainer aircraft, Mikoyan MiG-29M and Sukhoi Su-30 fighter aircraft are considered to be the most promising in terms of export to Latin America. Potential customers are also expected to show interest in Mi-171Sh, Mil Mi-28NE and Mil Mi-35M helicopters.

Latin American countries are also likely to become interested in T-90S main battle tank and BTR-80 and BTR82A armored personnel carriers as well as in the Russian anti-missile systems.

Rosoboronexport will also be showcasing an "Integrated security systems" project offering solutions to ensure cybersecurity as well to establish control over sky and coasts, state borders, large municipalities and other objects.

The exhibition, held every two years since 2007, will kick off on Thursday and conclude on Sunday.