11:43 GMT +317 May 2017
    Triumf S-400 anti air missile systems

    Russian Servicemen Carry Out Simulated S-400 Rocket Launches Near Moscow - MoD

    An air defense regiment carried out simulated rocket launches, the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

    10th annual press conference of Vladimir Putin
    Over 1,400 Journalists Accredited for Putin's Annual Press Conference - Kremlin
    ZVENIGOROD (Russia) (Sputnik) – An air defense regiment, armed with S-400 air defense systems, was put on high alert in the Moscow region and carried out simulated rocket launches as part of an exercise, the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

    "Divisions of the air defense regiment were put on high alert. Crews of S-400 Triumf and Pantsyr-S air defense systems marched to the location of the exercises," the ministry told reporters, adding that simulated rocket launches were carried out.

    The S-400 Triumf, which NATO refers to as the SA-21 Growler, was developed by the Almaz-Antey defense contractor and manufactured by the Fakel Machine-Building Design Bureau. The system is capable of intercepting all types of modern air weaponry, including fifth-generation warplanes, as well as ballistic and cruise missiles at a maximum range of nearly 250 miles.

