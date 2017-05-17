Russian Servicemen Carry Out Simulated S-400 Rocket Launches Near Moscow - MoD

"Divisions of the air defense regiment were put on high alert. Crews of S-400 Triumf and Pantsyr-S air defense systems marched to the location of the exercises," the ministry told reporters, adding that simulated rocket launches were carried out.
The S-400 Triumf, which NATO refers to as the SA-21 Growler, was developed by the Almaz-Antey defense contractor and manufactured by the Fakel Machine-Building Design Bureau. The system is capable of intercepting all types of modern air weaponry, including fifth-generation warplanes, as well as ballistic and cruise missiles at a maximum range of nearly 250 miles.
