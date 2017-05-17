Northrop Grumman Wins Multimillion to Deliver US Maritime Spy Drones

© AP Photo/ Globe Newswire Australia Military Seeks Electronics Upgrade in Deal With US Contractor - Northrop Grumman

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US weapons manufacturer Northrop Grumman won a contract worth more than $300 million to supply more Triton maritime surveillance drones, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

“Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., San Diego, California, is being awarded $303,936,000… for the procurement of three low-rate initial production Lot 2 MQ-4C Triton unmanned aircraft,” the release stated on Tuesday.

The contract also covers the supply of one main operation control station, one forward operation control station, trade studies, and tooling, the Defense Department added.

The Triton is a high altitude, long endurance autonomous aircraft that can fly for up to 24 hours and view its surroundings at a radius of more than 2,000 nautical miles, according to Northrop Grumman’s statements.