WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Lockheed Martin has received an $8.5-million US Navy contract to upgrade Tactical Tomahawk Weapons Control System (TTWCS) software for the Navy and the United Kingdom, the Department of Defense announced.

"Lockheed Martin — Rotary and Mission Systems [of] King of Prussia, Pennsylvania is being awarded an $8.5 million… order… for the management, sustainment and upgrade of the Tactical Tomahawk Weapons Control System (TTWCS) software," the announcement stated on Tuesday.

Under the contract, Lockheed Martin will also supply system and software documentation for the US Navy and the government of the United Kingdom, the announcement added.