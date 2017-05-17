US, German Defense Chiefs Laud Coalition to Defeat Daesh

© AFP 2017/ Martin Schutt / dpa Germany to Consider US Proposals on NATO's Involvement in US-Led Anti-Daesh Op

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The defense chiefs of the United States and Germany emphasized the importance of the international coalition to defeat Daesh terror group, the Defense Department said in a readout of a phone call between US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen.

"Both leaders affirmed the importance of the C-ISIS coalition working together for peace and stability in Iraq and Syria," the readout said on Tuesday.

The coalition, which includes 68 partners, was formed in September 2014 to defeat Daesh in Iraq and Syria.

Mattis and Von der Leyen also discussed a range of bilateral security issues, the statement added.