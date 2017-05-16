Russia’s New Frigate Admiral Gorshkov to Join Russian Navy in November

ST.PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — According to the official, the Admiral Kasatonov, the second project 22350 vessel, is expected to join the Russian Navy in 2018. Both frigates were constructed by the Severnaya Verf Shipyard.

"Frigate Admiral Gorshkov and the logistic support vessel Elbrus will join the fleet in November," Rear Adm. Tryapichnikov said at the keel laying ceremony of the Russian reconnaissance ship Ivan Khurs in Russia's St. Petersburg.

The Project 22350 frigates have a displacement of 4,500 tons, a top speed of 29 knots, a range of 4,000 nautical miles at 14 knots, and can go for up to 30 days without resupplying.

The Russian Navy is expected to receive a total of four advanced Project 22350 frigates by 2025, Tryapichnikov added.

The official added that after the delivery of the four frigates to the Navy, the Project 22350 would be significantly modernized.