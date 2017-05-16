USS Carl Vinson to Remain Near Shores of Korean Peninsula in Open-Ended Mission

TOKYO (Sputnik) — On Monday morning, North Korea officially confirmed that it had conducted the launch of a medium-range ballistic missile a day before. The missile fell into the Sea of Japan outside of Japan's special economic zone. The missile reached an altitude of 2,000 kilometers (1,245 miles), a record for a North Korean missile.

The situation on the Korean peninsula over recent months has become aggravated by the series of a number of missile launches and nuclear tests carried out by North Korea. In response to Pyongyang's actions, the United States sent its naval group to the Korean Peninsula, where it had already conducted exercises with the South Korean and Japanese navies.

US media reported that US President Donald Trump might order a strike against North Korea in light of the latter's military activities. Top North Korean officials have said the country was ready for nuclear attacks in the event of US military aggression.