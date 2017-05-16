Register
08:26 GMT +316 May 2017
    A sign at the new Lockheed Martin Manufacturing Centre of Excellence is seen at the company's headquarters in Ampthill near Bedford, Britain June 9, 2016.

    Lockheed Martin Wins $25Mln to Provide Tracking Missile Defense Radar to Qatar

    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls/File Photo
    Military & Intelligence
    The US Department of Defense said that Lockheed Martin has been awarded a foreign military sales contract modification to install phased array tracking radar on Qatar's Patriot ballistic missile defense batteries and other upgrades.

    Britain's Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox speaks at the Qatar UK Business and Investment Forum in London, Britain March 27, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Neil Hall
    UK Doubles Export Finance Available to Support Trade With Qatar - Trade Minister
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Lockheed Martin has been awarded a foreign military sales contract modification to install phased array tracking radar on Qatar's Patriot ballistic missile defense batteries and other upgrades, the US Department of Defense said in a press release.

    "Lockheed Martin Corp., Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $25,361,940 modification to foreign military sales (Qatar) contract for Phased Array Tracking Radar Intercept on Target (PATRIOT), Advanced Capability-3 and Missile Segment Enhancement Aft Block I redesign," the release explained on Monday.

    Patriot Missile Segment Enhancement with phased array radar sharpens fire-control and target tracking for the missile battery, according to published reports. The upgrade allows Patriot systems to destroy enemy drones, aircraft and tactical ballistic missiles.

    The Patriot air and missile defense system is designed to work with the Aegis integrated air defense and the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THADD) weapons.

