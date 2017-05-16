US Undersea Tech Firm to Provide Acoustic Warfare System for Navy Attack Subs

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US-based Ultra Electronics will produce High Frequency Sail Arrays used for navigation and anti-submarine warfare for the Navy's Virginia attack class submarines under terms of a contract announced in a US Department of Defense press release.

"Ultra Electronics Ocean Systems Inc., Braintree, Massachusetts, is being awarded a $9,903,944 contract for TR-364 high frequency sail array projectors in support of Submarine Acoustics Systems and Virginia-Class submarines," the release stated on Monday.

The High Frequency Sail Array is an under-ice navigation and obstacle avoidance sonar used by all Virginia attack class submarines and their predecessor Los Angeles attack subs, according to published information on the company's website.

They are also employed for anti-submarine warfare, mine detection, seafloor and canopy mapping, and under-ice and shallow water navigation.