WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Serco has received a more than $100 million Defense Logistics Agency contract to provide chemical management services to support three US Navy Fleet Readiness Centers over next five years, the Department of Defense announced.

"Serco [of] Reston, Virginia has been awarded a… $101.4 million… for chemical management services to support the Fleet Readiness Center East, Fleet Readiness Center Southeast and Fleet Readiness Center Southwest," the announcement stated on Monday.

Fleet Readiness Centers provide aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul capabilities and services for US Navy aircraft.