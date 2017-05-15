Register
21:50 GMT +315 May 2017
    A T-72B3 tank during the final rehearsal of the military parade in Moscow to mark the 72nd anniversary of the WWII victory.

    Russia's 1st Tank Army Receives New Batch of Modernized T-72B3 Tanks

    Russia's First Tank Army has received 20 T-72B3 tanks that have been modernized and tested, Russia's Western Military District said Monday.

    BTR-82A armored personnel carriers, A Tor-M2 air defense systems based on the chassis of the DT-30 all-terrain tracked vehicle and a Pantsir-SA air defense systems based on the chassis of the DT-30 all-terrain tracked vehicle during the military parade in Moscow marking the 72nd anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.
    Best of the Best: Military Hardware Showcased at Victory Day Parade in Moscow (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The T-72B3 is a modernized version of the T-72 Soviet-era main battle tank developed in the 1960-1970s.

    According to the district's press service, the new tanks have been equipped with more powerful engines and improved weapons systems, as well as with a new digitized targeting system and advanced armor protection.

    "A new batch of modernized T-72B3 tanks has entered service with the Western Military District. Some 20 vehicles that have been modernized and passed control tests will join the ranks of a First Tank Army's motorized infantry division," the district’s press service said in a statement.

    According to the statement, one of the army's divisions has been fully equipped with the advanced vehicles, which has doubled its fire power.

    The T-72B3M, also known as the T-72B4, is an upgraded version of the T-72B3 which is the latest modernized version of the Russian-made main battle tank T-72. The T-72B3M is protected with the new Relikt explosive reactive armor. A new gun was added including an upgraded stabilization system and auto loader. It was showcased during the Victory Day military parade in Moscow on May 9.

