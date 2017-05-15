Russia's 1st Tank Army Receives New Batch of Modernized T-72B3 Tanks

According to the district's press service, the new tanks have been equipped with more powerful engines and improved weapons systems, as well as with a new digitized targeting system and advanced armor protection.
"A new batch of modernized T-72B3 tanks has entered service with the Western Military District. Some 20 vehicles that have been modernized and passed control tests will join the ranks of a First Tank Army's motorized infantry division," the district’s press service said in a statement.
According to the statement, one of the army's divisions has been fully equipped with the advanced vehicles, which has doubled its fire power.
The T-72B3M, also known as the T-72B4, is an upgraded version of the T-72B3 which is the latest modernized version of the Russian-made main battle tank T-72. The T-72B3M is protected with the new Relikt explosive reactive armor. A new gun was added including an upgraded stabilization system and auto loader. It was showcased during the Victory Day military parade in Moscow on May 9.
All comments
Show new comments (0)