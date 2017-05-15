Some 2,500 Troops, NATO Unit Participate in Drills in Poland

"The soldiers will train to defend the territory, while the commanders will practice in guiding the multinational unit," Gromadzinski was quoted as saying by the Polish Press Agency.
According to Gromadzinski, during the exercises all types of weapons and military equipment would be used, including tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, artillery and air defense forces.
The exercise scenario centers on a so-called "hybrid war" scenario rather than conventional warfare, he added.
Moscow has repeatedly warned that amassing troops and military equipment on its borders is provocative, violates past NATO pledges, and can lead to regional and global destabilization.
In January, almost 1,000 US soldiers and the first shipment of the equipment for the US tank brigade arrived in Poland as part of the Atlantic Resolve mission of NATO. Early in May, three UH-60L Black Hawk US helicopters and 50 staff arrived at an air base in central-west Poland.
