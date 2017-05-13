Pentagon Awards $20M for Space Command Sustainment Services

© AFP 2017/ SSGT Sean M. Worrell / USAF / DOD Pentagon Orders Over 1,000 Blackhawk Multi-Function Chopper Operator Seats

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US Air Force has ordered nearly $19 million of system sustainment for it Space Command control systems, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

“Harris Company [of] Colorado Springs, Colorado has been awarded an $18.9 million… contract for system sustainment of the Distributed Space Command and Control, Dahlgren system,” the release stated on Friday.

The company will provide support for field service teams, development modeling and analysis, engineering support, technical orders support and software development for the Space and Missile Systems Center at Peterson Air Force Base in the US state of Colorado, the Defense Department said.