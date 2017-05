WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US supplier Martin-Baker America won more than $26 million to manufacture and deliver over 1,000 Blackhawk helicopter operator seats, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Martin-Baker America [of] Johnstown, Pennsylvania was awarded a $26.6 million contract for… 1,016 multi-functional operator seats in support of the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter," the release stated.

The sandy, hot and high-altitude conditions that define combat in Afghanistan and Iraq exposed the limitations of the Black Hawk and the US Army has called for a new design to travel higher, farther and faster, while carrying heavier loads.