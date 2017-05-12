Kremlin Comments on Su-30 Jet Intercepting US Poseidon Spy Plane Over Black Sea

Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement Friday that Russia scrambled a Su-30 fighter plane on May 9 over the Black Sea to intercept the US reconnaissance aircraft.

Asked by reporters whether the Kremlin thinks such actions by the Russian military were an unjustified risk, given that US President Donald Trump during his election campaign said that if Russian planes would be dangerous for the US, then they should be shot down, Peskov said: "No, it does not think so."