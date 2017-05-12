Register
10:26 GMT +312 May 2017
Live
    Search
    The new EMBRAER multi functional aircraft KC-390 is displayed at Brasilia's Air Base on April 5, 2016

    Brazil Astounds Saab-Selling Sweden With Military Aircraft Counteroffer

    © AFP 2017/ EVARISTO SA
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 15 0 0

    Sweden's much anticipated Saab aircraft deal with Brazil is making headway despite the economic crisis. However, Brazil has surprised Sweden with an intriguing counteroffer.

    Saab JAS 39 Gripen (Griffin) fighter aircraft taxi out for start during the NATO exercise Loyal Arrow outside Lulea in northern Sweden, on June 10, 2009
    © AFP 2017/ Patrick Tragardh / SCANPIX
    Arms Race Fears Roused in Sweden by Saab's Indiscriminate Campaigning
    Brazil's recent economic troubles have put a question mark over its major deal with Saab, which is estimated at 41 billion SEK ($4.6bln) and is reportedly one of Sweden's largest export transactions in recent years. The deal also brings with it extensive industrial cooperation, especially between Saab and the Brazilian aerospace company Embraer.

    During his visit to Saab's headquarters in Linköping, Brigadier General Márcio Bruno Bonotto, the head of the Brazilian Air Force purchasing department, said that the high-priority project would continue as planned due to strong political support.

    "Even though we are amid a financial crisis, the Gripen affair is a priority. We also have the financial support to ensure Gripen deliveries on time and as planned," Márcio Bruno Bonotto said, as quoted by the Swedish daily Svenska Dagbladet.

    ​In addition to an update of the country's air force, Brazilian politicians have been striving to obtain Saab's technical know-how as part of the deal. In the long term, Brazil expects to acquire significantly more Gripens, with earlier military estimates indicating a need of up to 100 aircraft. The remainder, however, are unlikely to be produced at Saab's plant in Linköping. The final decision on the total number of fighter jets to be acquired will be made after the first 36 planes have been shipped, whereupon the need for additional capacity will be evaluated.

    Gripen, a Swedish fighter aircraft performs at the opening ceremony of Aero India 2017 at Yelahanka air base in Bangalore, India, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Aijaz Rahi
    Dubious Defense Cooperation With Colombia Whets Saab's Appetite
    Márcio Bruno Bonotto also voiced his dissatisfaction with Brazil's former acquisition policies, which led to Brasilia buying foreign arms with no reciprocal contracts in place. To make amends, he proposed that Sweden buys the new KC-390 Embraer transport aircraft as a replacement for its aging fleet of C-130 Hercules.

    "We would not want to be in the position when our partners never buy our products, and would like to make a bid. The KC-390 is a spectacular plane and it would be great if Sweden acquired them," Márcio Bruno Bonotto said.

    At present, however, Sweden is performing an upgrade of its Hercules fleet, which would prolong the planes' lifetime until 2030.

    ​The Saab JAS 39 Gripen is a light single-engine multi-role fighter aircraft in the same class as Airbus' Eurofighter Typhoon, the Rafale by Dassault, Lockheed Martin's Joint Strike Fighter and Russia's MiG-29 and Su-35.

    ​The Embraer KC-390 is a medium-size twin-engine jet-powered military transport aircraft, able to perform aerial refueling and to transport up to 29 tons of cargo and troops, including wheeled armored fighting vehicles.

    The new generation, with denomination Kockums A26, will be designed
    © Photo: saabgroup.com
    Sweden's Saab Suffers Setback Selling Submarines as Poland Opts Out of Partnership
    Meanwhile, Saab's officials have been optimistic about its sales amid growing international tensions and terrorist threat, Svenska Dagbladet reported. According to Saab CEO Håkan Buskhe, the sales of defense equipment can increase by 20-30 percent in Europe alone. He also identified the US and NATO as the largest defense markets.

    Håkan Buskhe pointed out, among other things, that several NATO countries had made it clear that they wanted to meet the common goal of defense expenditure of at least 2 percent of the GDP, which naturally boosted Saab's expectations.

    At the moment, Saab is underway with several major projects, such as developing new submarines for the Swedish defense, new combat aircraft of the Gripen family and, together with Boeing, launching a new school airplane with an intention to sell it to the US Air Force.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Saab Woos India With Offer to Build Fighter Jet Factory in Exchange for Contract
    Saab Staking on Boeing's Trainer to Boost Gripen Sales
    New Saab Fighter Jet Gives Swedish Defense Unexpected Headache
    Sweden's Saab Hopes to Seduce Canada With New Gripen Fighters
    Tags:
    air force, Embraer KC-390, Saab JAS 39 Gripen, Embraer, Saab, NATO, Brazil, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    And He Scores! Putin Hits the Ice at Night Hockey League Festival in Sochi
    And He Scores! Putin Hits the Ice at Night Hockey League Festival in Sochi
    Russians Strike Again
    Russians Strike Again
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok