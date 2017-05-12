US Defense Firm Wins $170M Contract to Overhaul Heavy Tactical Vehicles

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US-based Oshkosh Defense won two contracts totaling more than $170 million to refurbish Heavy Tactical Vehicles including trucks, tractors and missile transporters, the Department of Defense said in a press release.
The company was also awarded a separate $79.5 million contract to refurbish 63 Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical trucks, 45 guided missile transporters, 29 wreckers, four PLSs, 42 new trailers and 61 self-recovery winches, the Defense Department said.
Work for both contracts will be performed in Oshkosh, Wisconsin with a completion date of January 31, 2019.
