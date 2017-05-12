US Approves $75 Million Sale of CBRN Protective Gear to India

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Department of State approved the sale of chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) protective clothing and support equipment to the Government of India for $75 million, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a press release.

© RIA Novosti. Vadim Zhernov Crimea Sees Creation of First CBRN Defense Unit

"The Government of India (GoI) has requested a possible sale of 38,034 M50 general purpose masks [and] Joint Service Lightweight Integrated Suit Technology (JSLIST)," the release explained.

The order also includes nuclear, biological and chemical bags, aprons, trousers, gloves, boots, among other supplies, the release noted. The potential sale also includes training and logistics support, the release stated.

"This proposed sale will contribute to the foreign policy and national security of the United States, by helping to improve the security of a friendly country which has been, and continues to be, an important force for political stability and economic progress in South Asia," the release added.

The prime contractor on the program is Avon Protection Systems located in the US state of Michigan, the release noted.