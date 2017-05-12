Pentagon Awards Contract to Supply Marine 'Blackjack' Drone Parts

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US defense contractor Insitu won an $8 million contract for sustainment parts to maintain the RQ-21A Blackjack unmanned aerial system in support of Marine Corps fleet operations, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Insitu Inc., Bingen, Washington, is being awarded $8,049,709… for the procurement of spare and sustainment parts required to maintain the RQ-21A Blackjack unmanned aerial system in support of Marine Corps fleet operations," the release stated on Thursday.

Work on the contract will be performed in Bingen in the US state of Washington and is expected to be completed in November 2017, the Defense Department said.

The Boeing Insitu RQ-21 Blackjack, formerly called the Integrator, is an unmanned air vehicle (UAV) or drone built for the US Navy. It is a twin-boom, single-engine, monoplane designed as a supplement to the Boeing Scan Eagle, according to published reports.