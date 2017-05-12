Boeing Wins $488 Million to Refurbish UK Apache Helicopters

"The Boeing Co., Mesa, Arizona, was awarded a $488,076,762 modification to a foreign military sales contract for the re-manufacture of 38 AH-64 Apache aircraft, and to procure three Longbow crew trainers and associated spares," the release stated on Thursday.
The Apache has been outfitted with an advanced Manned-Unmanned Teaming system that lets the aircrew control the flight paths of the US Army's Shadow and Gray Eagle drones. The human-machine system was used in combat in Afghanistan in 2016.
All comments
Show new comments (0)