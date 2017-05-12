Pentagon Orders Next-Gen Long-Range Surveillance Radar for Air Force, Marines

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Raytheon has been awarded a $53 million contract to deliver Three-Dimensional Expeditionary Long-Range Radar systems to the Air Force, the US Department of Defense said in a press release.
The next-generation radar is set to become the Air Force and US Marine mobile, long-range surveillance and ballistic missile defense radar, according to published reports.
Radar upgrades within the 3DELRR include enhanced detection methods for newer targets, stronger clutter rejection, electronic protection, anti-radiation missile countermeasures and an open systems architecture design.
