Register
23:49 GMT +311 May 2017
Live
    Search
    DRPK leader Kim Jong-un at a ceremony to open a new residential area on Ryomyong Street in Pyongyang.

    Pyongyang Doubles Down on CIA Terror Threat

    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    164024

    A week after accusing the CIA and the South Korean National Intelligence Service of a sinister plot to assassinate North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, a North Korean diplomat reiterated Thursday that “terrorists were recently detected” in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

    “The terrorists were infiltrated by the CIA of the US and the puppet National Intelligence Service of South Korea in a bid to commit state-sponsored terrorism against the supreme leadership of the DPRK by use of a biochemical substance,” Vice Foreign Minister Han Song-ryol was quoted as saying by KCNA. 

    North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un watches a military drill marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in this handout photo by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) made available on April 26, 2017
    © Photo: KCNA
    You’re the ‘Terrorists’: North Korea Vows to Target US, South Korean Intelligence Agencies

    Pyongyang will hence make a “principled stand” in order to “find out all of the terrorist maniacs and mercilessly wipe them out,” Han said. According to his account, such terrorists include the “plot-breeding centers” and “dens of evil” that are the CIA and NIS. 

    Han also said the North Korean prosecutor’s office would be making a request “for a handover of the criminals” who hatched the plot “and prosecute them under the relevant laws,” according to a Xinhua report. 

    Han reportedly spoke in front of a group of foreign envoys, but the details of who attended the meeting were not revealed, according to Yonhap. 

    Yonhap assessed that the KCNA threats are little more than an attempt to galvanize domestic support, “in a bid to bolster their allegiance to the leadership.”

    On May 5, the North said that a “Korean-style anti-terrorist attack will be commenced from this moment to sweep away the intelligence and plot-breeding organizations of the US imperialists and puppet clique.” These operations will “begin immediately,” KCNA reported at the time. 

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks at a rocket warhead tip after a simulated test of atmospheric re-entry of a ballistic missile, at an unidentified location in this undated file photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on March 15, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Pyongyang’s Nuclear ICBM Program Plagued by ‘Shortfalls,’ Pentagon Says

    The NIS rejects the North’s accusations of conspiracy. For the CIA’s part, on Wednesday the intelligence service announced the opening of the Korean Mission Center to integrate efforts “against the North Korea target,” the agency said in an announcement. Specifically, the Mission Center will work to counter North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

    Related:

    ‘Miserable Fate’: US Navy’s Nuclear Submarine Strikes a Nerve in North Korea
    North Korea Taunts Seoul With ‘Satellite Photos’ of THAAD
    State Dept. Warns Against Travel to North Korea Amid New Detentions of Americans
    US to Impose North Korea Sanctions Despite No Clear Strategy
    Iran, North Korea Could Attack US With EMP
    Tags:
    terrorism, CIA, Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    And He Scores! Putin Hits the Ice at Night Hockey League Festival in Sochi
    And He Scores! Putin Hits the Ice at Night Hockey League Festival in Sochi
    Russians Strike Again
    Russians Strike Again
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok