Pentagon Awards Contract to Extend Missile System Life for Five US Allies

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US defense giant Raytheon won more than $7 million to extend the operational life of AMRAAMs operated by Japan, Norway, Romania, Turkey, and Australia, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Raytheon Missile Company [of] Tucson, Arizona has been awarded a $7.1 million… contract [to]… provide life of type buys, obsolescence components under the Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile Lots 28-30 production," the announcement stated on Wednesday.

The contract involves foreign military sales to Japan, Norway, Romania, Turkey, and Australia, the Defense Department noted.

The AIM-120 AMRAAM first entered operational service with the US armed forces more than a quarter of a century ago in September 1991.

The US Navy believes that it is possible to coax additional performance out of the AIM-120D with new software upgrades to help the missile overcome enemy jamming and boost its range, according to published reports.