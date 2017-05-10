US to Expand Military Presence in Baltics to Monitor Russian Zapad-2017 Drills

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The United States will send additional forces, including US ships and NATO air policing, to the Baltic region in August or September, the Washington Post newspaper said, adding that Washington would deploy its Patriot surface-to-air missile batteries if the necessity for the move occurred.

On January 30, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the Alliance did not see any threat posed by Russia to its eastern flank. However, on April 3, the Lithuanian Defense Ministry and its State Security Department said in a report that Russia could be able to attack Lithuania with a 24-48-hour notice while Zapad-2017 posed a serious security threat.

Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it would never attack any of NATO member states. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to the report by calling it a result of a foreign-imposed "hysterical Russophobia," which undermines the interests of Lithuania's own population. In turn, Belarus has dismissed claims made about the Zapad-2017 drills as speculation.

Zapad-2017 military drills, involving involve around 3,000 Russian troops, 280 pieces of hardware and up to 25 Russian aircraft, will take place on September 14-20 stretching from the Kola Peninsula in Russia's far northwest to Belarus, according to Belarusian Defense Minister Andrei Ravkov.