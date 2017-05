© Sputnik/ Igor Zarembo Liven Ship Hits Target With Cruise Missiles During Baltic Sea Drills - Fleet Spokesman

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Navy explained the ship's presence in the Baltic Sea is a "demonstration of the continued commitment to the collective security of NATO under Operation Atlantic Resolve."

"The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) arrived in Kiel, Germany, for a scheduled port visit," the release stated.

The Carney carries the Aegis ballistic missile and air defense system, according to published Navy documents.

The sailing distance from Kiel to Russia's Kaliningrad Oblast is roughly 412 nautical miles.