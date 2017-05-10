US to Supply Kurdish Fighters in Syria Heavy Machine Guns, Mortars - Coalition

© AFP 2017/ DELIL SOULEIMAN Syrian National Coalition Fears US Plan to Arm YPG May Cause Arab-Kurdish Tensions

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States will soon begin arming the Kurdish forces in Syria fighting Daesh with ammunition, small arms, heavy machine guns and mortars, Operation Inherent Resolve spokesman Col. John Dorrian said during a briefing on Wednesday.

"So what we are talking about here is ammunition, small arms, heavy machine guns and mortars will be included," Dorrian told reporters.

On Tuesday, the US Defense Department announced that President Donald Trump approved a plan to arm YPG, the Syrian Kurdish PYD party's affiliate, fighting Daesh terrorists in Syria.