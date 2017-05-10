Russia Has the Right Protect Military Personnel Overseas - Lawmaker

MOSCOW, May 10 (Sputnik) — Fox News earlier reported that Russia had sent some 20 Soviet-era M-30 howitzers to Syria. There has been no official confirmation by the Russian authorities. These artillery systems are in service with the Syrian army and are still in storage in the Russian Federation.

"I do not see any reason for concern for our Western colleagues. Russia leads the fight against terrorism in Syria, does not intend to fight with anyone else, and if there is a need to strengthen our artillery units to protect the places of deployment of our servicemen, then there is nothing criminal," head of the upper house's Defense and Security Committee Viktor Ozerov said.

Ozerov added that the possibility of sending additional armaments to Syria had been stipulated by upper house's earlier consent given to Russian president to send a Russian military contingent to the war-torn country.

"Consent given by the Council of Federation did not specify the exact number of arms and military equipment, therefore an increase in the equipment number could be made without new agreements, there are no violations," Ozerov said.

