17:30 GMT +310 May 2017
    The launchers of the S-400 air defense missile system which entered service at the Russian Aerospace Forces air defense unit in the Moscow Region. (File)

    After Buying S-400, Turkey Aims to Build Own Components for Air Defense Systems

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Military & Intelligence
    325711

    Talks with Russia on deliveries of S-400 air defense systems to Turkey are at final stages, but Ankara still aims to manufacture its own components for such systems, Turkish Defense Minister Fikri Isik said Wednesday.

    S-400 regiment enters on duty in Crimea
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Malgavko
    Purchase of S-400 From Russia 'Might Signal Turkey's Estrangement From NATO'
    ANKARA (Sputnik) — Russia and Turkey have been engaged in talks on the S-400 deal since 2016. In March, Sergey Chemezov, CEO of the state-owned Russian corporation Rostec, confirmed that Ankara was willing to buy the S-400 if Moscow provides a loan.

    Turkey's purchase of the S-400 system was also discussed during President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Russia.

    "Negotiations with Russia on the S-400 have reached a mature stage, only technical details are remaining. When we agree on a price, we will submit it to our president, and a decision will be made," Isik said in an interview with Turkey's NTV television.

    "[However], our main goal, against which no one can speak, is to produce our own components for an air defense system. And we have started a serious work in this direction," Isik stressed.

    The S-400 Triumf, which NATO refers to as the SA-21 Growler, was developed by the Almaz-Antey defense contractor and manufactured by the Fakel Machine-Building Design Bureau. The system is capable of intercepting all types of modern air weaponry, including fifth-generation warplanes, as well as ballistic and cruise missiles at a maximum range of nearly 250 miles.

    The S-400 Triumf Mobile Multiple Anti-Aircraft Missile System (AAMS)
    © Sputnik/
    The S-400 Triumf Mobile Multiple Anti-Aircraft Missile System (AAMS)

