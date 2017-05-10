NATO to Decide on Increasing Afghanistan Military Presence Within Weeks - Chief

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – In the end of April, Stoltenberg told German Die Welt newspaper that NATO could increase the number of troops in Afghanistan, but the decision about it would be made in June.

"We have received a request from our military authorities to increase our military presence in Afghanistan with a few thousand troops. We are now assessing that request. We’ll make a decision on the scale and the scope on the mission within weeks, but this is not about returning to a combat operation in Afghanistan," Stoltenberg told reporters in London after meeting with UK Prime Minister Theresa May, calling on NATO allies to provide servicemen for the operation.

The NATO-led Resolute Support mission has been operating in Afghanistan since January 2015. The participants aim to advise and train the Afghan security forces.

Afghanistan has been torn apart by the activities of terrorist organizations, such as Taliban and more recently the Islamic State, both outlawed in Russia, as they continue carrying out attacks against civilian and military targets in the country.