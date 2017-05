© AFP 2017/ RAVEENDRAN Indian Air Force Pushes for Terrain Warning System on Super Hercules Aircraft

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Rolls-Royce Corporation has received a close to $80 million US Navy contract to provide engineering support for KC-130J Hercules military air transport aircraft engines supplied to Kuwait, the Department of Defense announced.

"Rolls-Royce Corporation [of] Indianapolis, Indiana is being awarded a $78.6 million… contract to provide original equipment manufacturer engineering and logistics support for the KC-130J aircraft engines for the Marine Corps and… Kuwait," the announcement stated on Tuesday.

The contract was awarded under the Foreign Military Sales program and is expected to be completed in May 2022, the Defense Department added.