US Marines Take Delivery of First Portable Radar - Northrop Grumman

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Ground/Air Task-Oriented Radar (G/ATOR) was designed to interface directly with multiple types of command and control systems on a "plug-and-fight basis," the release explained.

"The system has been designed to be light and compact for deployment and for rapid emplacement by helicopter or vehicle," the release stated.

The radar delivered to the Marines was the first of seven to be provided under a low-rate initial production contract, the release noted.

The new radar will replace three radar systems now in service and two retired systems, according to the Marine Corps.