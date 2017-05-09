Register
09 May 2017
    Indian Navy personnel stand on the INS Vikramaditya, a modified Kiev-class aircraft carrier, during the International Fleet Review in Visakhapatnam on February 6, 2016

    India-Indonesia Joint Patrol of Indian Ocean Kicks Off

    © AFP 2017/ STR
    Military & Intelligence
    0 6820

    Hoping to win consent from countries patrolling the Strait of Malacca, India and Indonesia have begun coordinated patrol near Andaman and Nicobar Islands. An Indonesian Maritime Patrol Aircraft and naval vessel KRI Sutedi Senoputra have arrived in Port Blair for the 29th series of IND-INDO CORPAT.

    NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — Sputnik had reported earlier that India had got a positive response from member countries of Malacca Straits Patrol (MSP) Framework and will join the group. The Malacca Straits link the Indian Ocean with the South China Sea and the Pacific Ocean. Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand launched MSP in 2006 to ensure the security of the Straits of Malacca and Singapore.

    Tugboats guide the indigenously-built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant as it leaves the Cochin Shipyard Limited's dock after its launch in Kochi on August 12, 2013
    © AFP 2017/ Manjunath KIRAN
    Chinese Newspaper Says India’s Fears of Beijing’s Military Build-Up Exaggerated

    "Apart from securing the trade sea route, the Coordinated Patrol (CORPAT) also serves to enhance mutual understanding and interoperability between the two navies. The CORPAT thus reflects the shared concerns between the two countries for a peaceful Indian Ocean for the benefit of the international community," an Indian Navy statement said.

    Once India is authorized to patrol Malacca, real-time data of commercial ships and naval platforms will be available. New Delhi can monitor the movement of Chinese Navy in the Indian Ocean as well because India's Andaman Nicobar Islands are some 100 km from the western edge of the Malacca Straits.

    The Indonesian Navy and the Indian Navy have been carrying out coordinated patrolling twice a year since 2002 near the International Maritime Boundary Line to keep this part of the Indian Ocean region safe, and secure for commercial shipping and international trade.

