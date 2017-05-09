Russian MoD Denies Reports on Alleged Execution of Russian Soldier by Daesh

"All servicemen of the Russian armed force's group in Syria are alive, well and are carrying out their duties in the fight against international terrorism."

© AP Photo/ Hassan Ammar Russian Heroes Killed During Military Operation Against Daesh in Syria

Earlier in the day, a number of mainstream media outlets reported that Daesh terrorist group had spread a video footage allegedly showing an execution of a Russian soldier.

"We condemn the actions of certain media outlets that have been citing information hoaxes spread by international terrorist groups on a regular basis," the Russian ministry noted.

Since the start of the Russian anti-terrorist campaign in Syria in September 2015, the Russian Defense Ministry has been informing of the results of its operations in the war-torn country, as well as on casualties among Russian servicemen in the Arab Republic.