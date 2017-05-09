Pentagon Declares F-35 Deployment in Europe Successful After 76 Sorties

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The F-35A Lighting II fighter jet’s introduction into Europe has received enthusiastic praise following 76 sorties and more than 154 flying hours alongside F-15 jets from the United Kingdom’s Royal Air Force Base in Lakenheath, according to a press release from the US Department of Defense.

"During the training deployment, the aircraft forward deployed to Estonia and Bulgaria to maximize training opportunities, build partnerships with allied air forces and familiarize airmen with Europe’s broad and diverse operating conditions," the release stated on Monday.

Lakenheath is scheduled to receive its first permanent F-35A Lightning IIs in 2021, the release noted.

Samuel King Jr./ for U.S. Air Force

According to Defense Department estimates, the F-35 program is expected to cost more than a $1 trillion over about 50 years, making it the most expensive weapons program in history.

President Donald Trump has made several efforts to bring down the cost of the fifth-generation aircraft, which has been plagued with design flaws, software glitches and pilot complaints throughout the aircraft’s development.