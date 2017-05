© AFP 2017/ RAIGO PAJULA NATO International Spring Storm Drills Begin in Estonia - General Staff

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The May 8-26 exercise named EL17, or Eastlant 17, is being hosted by the Norwegian Navy and led by Germany, the release explained.

“EL17 is designed to enhance anti-submarine warfare (ASW) capabilities among regional allies through increased interoperability and realistic training,” the release stated.

The US Navy plans to showcase the P-8A Poseidon submarine spotting aircraft during the exercise, Task Force 67 Commander Captain Bill Ellis explained.

The P-8A Poseidon is the Navy’s latest patrol and reconnaissance aircraft, replacing the legacy P-3C Orion.