16:57 GMT +308 May 2017
    Sukhoi Su-27 Flanker fighters of the Russian Knights aerobatic team and Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-29 Fulcrum fighters of the Swifts aerobatic team at the military parade to mark the 71st anniversary of Victory in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War

    Over 70 Aircraft to Participate in WWII Victory Day Parade in Moscow Commander

    A total of 72 military helicopters and planes will fly over the Red Square and Kremlin in Moscow on May 9 as part of the WWII Victory Day Parade.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The country’s famous aerobatic team the Russian Knights scheduled to demonstrate their aerobatic skills flying the brand-new Su-30SM jets, Russian Aerospace Forces Commander Col. Gen. Viktor Bondarev said Monday.

    • General Rehearsal of the Victory Day Parade in Moscow
    • Moscow, Russia. A Typhoon-U armored truck takes part in a Victory Day parade rehearsal on Red Square in the run-up to the 72nd anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory in the Great Patriotic War.
    • Servicemen at a Victory Day Parade practice on Red Square.
    • Moscow, Russia. The car of the Russian Defense Minister takes part in a Victory Day parade rehearsal on Red Square.
    • Servicemen at a Victory Day Parade practice on Red Square.
    • Su-30SM multipurpose fighter jets of the Russian Knights aerobatic display team during a rehearsal of the Victory Day parade air show.
    “The most advanced types of aircraft operated by the Aerospace Forces will be demonstrated…. For the first time our Russian Knights will fly over on the Su-30SM jets. The group has already retrained to this type and performed in this composition,” Bondarev told Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

    On the ground, Russian S-400 air defense systems, surface-to-air missile launchers Pantsir-S1 and recently developed Pantsir-SA will take part in the parade, the military official said.

    The Pantsir-S1 short-to-medium range gun-missile system at Russian Airbase in Syria
    May 9 is widely celebrated as Victory Day over Nazi Germany in World War II in Russia and former Soviet republics.

