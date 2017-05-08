MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The country’s famous aerobatic team the Russian Knights scheduled to demonstrate their aerobatic skills flying the brand-new Su-30SM jets, Russian Aerospace Forces Commander Col. Gen. Viktor Bondarev said Monday.

General Rehearsal of the Victory Day Parade in Moscow © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich

Moscow, Russia. A Typhoon-U armored truck takes part in a Victory Day parade rehearsal on Red Square in the run-up to the 72nd anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory in the Great Patriotic War. © Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf

Servicemen at a Victory Day Parade practice on Red Square. © Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf

Moscow, Russia. The car of the Russian Defense Minister takes part in a Victory Day parade rehearsal on Red Square. © Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf

Servicemen at a Victory Day Parade practice on Red Square. © Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf

Su-30SM multipurpose fighter jets of the Russian Knights aerobatic display team during a rehearsal of the Victory Day parade air show. © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov 1 / 6 © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich General Rehearsal of the Victory Day Parade in Moscow

“The most advanced types of aircraft operated by the Aerospace Forces will be demonstrated…. For the first time our Russian Knights will fly over on the Su-30SM jets. The group has already retrained to this type and performed in this composition,” Bondarev told Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

On the ground, Russian S-400 air defense systems, surface-to-air missile launchers Pantsir-S1 and recently developed Pantsir-SA will take part in the parade, the military official said.

© Photo: Russian Defense Ministry The Pantsir-S1 short-to-medium range gun-missile system at Russian Airbase in Syria

May 9 is widely celebrated as Victory Day over Nazi Germany in World War II in Russia and former Soviet republics.