MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The country’s famous aerobatic team the Russian Knights scheduled to demonstrate their aerobatic skills flying the brand-new Su-30SM jets, Russian Aerospace Forces Commander Col. Gen. Viktor Bondarev said Monday.
“The most advanced types of aircraft operated by the Aerospace Forces will be demonstrated…. For the first time our Russian Knights will fly over on the Su-30SM jets. The group has already retrained to this type and performed in this composition,” Bondarev told Rossiya 24 broadcaster.
On the ground, Russian S-400 air defense systems, surface-to-air missile launchers Pantsir-S1 and recently developed Pantsir-SA will take part in the parade, the military official said.
May 9 is widely celebrated as Victory Day over Nazi Germany in World War II in Russia and former Soviet republics.
