NATO International Spring Storm Drills Begin in Estonia - General Staff

© Sputnik/ Sergey Stepanov Estonia's President Says Tallinn Guarantees Security on Eastern NATO Flank

TALLINN (Sputnik) — Massive NATO international drills Spring Storm 2017 kicked off in Estonia, with almost 9,000 troops participating, the country's General Staff of the Defense Forces said Monday.

"Today the Spring Storm drills begin for the 15th time with almost 9,000 participants from Estonia, allied and partner countries, in what is so far the largest Spring Storm exercise," the General Staff said adding that the drills would conclude on May 26.

According to the statement, defense maneuvers will be practiced mainly in the north and north-west of the country.

Over 800 troops from the United Kingdom, who are part of the battalion deployed in Estonia, and about 300 French troops from this battalion will participate in the drills. Germany sent about 400 troops and soldiers from Canada, Finland, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Ukraine and the United States will also participate in the exercise.

US M1A2 Abrams tanks, UK Challenger 2 and French Leclerc will be used in the drills along with infantry combat vehicles of allies and Estonian armed forces.