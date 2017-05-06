US Tech Firm Tapped to Support Establishment of New Air Force Command Center

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US-based Red River Computer Company was selected to deliver technology engineering services to support the establishment of the Air Force’s new Command and Control center at Offutt Air Force Base (AFB) where Strategic Command (STRATCOM) is located, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

“Red River Computer Company [of] Claremont, New Hampshire is being awarded a $15 million… contract to provide engineering services and information technology installation support for establishment of a new US Air Force Command and Control Facility,” the release stated on Friday.

Under the contract, the company will provide expertise for data center, network, audio visual, and enterprise operations to facilitate the design, installation, configuration, and transition to a new information technology infrastructure, the Defense Department explained.

Work on the contract will be supervised by the US Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific based in San Diego in the US base of California, the announcement added.