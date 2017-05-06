Register
01:15 GMT +306 May 2017
Live
    Search
    An F-35 being refueled at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.

    Join the Club: US Lawmakers Berate F-35 ‘Production Inefficiencies’

    Samuel King Jr./ for U.S. Air Force
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    235840

    It’s not only the F-35s themselves that are proving to difficult to produce and poorly designed: The Joint Strike Fighter program office itself is being chided by the US Congress for ineptitude.

    As the US Congress has worked to get the next US budget in order, an internal congressional memo has found that "the Joint Strike Fighter program office provided insufficient justification and incomplete information in an untimely manner," Stars and Stripes reports. 

    Not only did the F-35 program office act in a seemingly incompetent or at least unprofessional manner, the office has effectively hampered Congress’ ability to conduct oversight of the Pentagon’s most expensive weapons program in US history.

    Lockeed Martin F-35
    © Photo: Lockheed Martin
    Cure or Band-Aid? Lockheed Claims It’s Fixed US Navy’s F-35C

    The document goes on to scold the office further, noting, "it is imperative that requested information is received promptly for proper congressional oversight of this major defense acquisition program." The document formed an attachment to the recent omnibus spending bill passed by both chambers of Congress. 

    Lawmakers joined the club of those who see the highly touted F-35 as riddled with flaws from fire-prone engines to poorly designed cockpits. (The military newspaper cited "inadequate wing strength" for the F-35C carrier variant as just another one of the many issues plaguing the F-35.) 

    In addition to its questionable performance as a fifth generation fighter jet, the program’s managing bureaucrats appear suffer from a similar ineptitude. 

    "We need to have better communications, we need to demand that they watch expenses … They need to be transparent, don’t they?" Roger Williams, a House member from Texas, wondered. 

    Beyond the failure to efficiently send documents and other critical information about the F-35 to office holders, the report condemned the Pentagon’s acquisition strategy. Seventeen F-35s produced in 2015 and 2016 "were not part of their respective low rate initial production contracts" as a consequence of the Defense Department’s "contracting strategy."

    Critics were skeptical that the F-35 Joint Program Office acted out of incompetence in forgetting to send over vital information about one of Congress’ biggest investments. "It’s very telling that the Joint Program Office is not providing information Congress is asking for at this time in particular, when the program office is really working to secure a significant increase in production," Dan Grazier of the Project for Government Oversight said. 

    King Stallion
    © YouTube/Sikorsky/arronlee33
    US Marines' New Chopper to Be More Expensive Than F-35 Disaster

    Military analysts say the "production inefficiencies" could be the result of operational bottlenecks at the Fort Worth, Texas, assembly line where F-35s are built. “Production is happening at a much lower rate than we hoped for," Richard Aboulafia of the Teal Group told Stripes.

    As if the program hadn’t suffered enough expensive hiccups and mishaps already, Aboulafia went on to say, “it might be that the planes need to be modified and reworked.”

    Tags:
    F-35, Congress, Lockheed Martin, US Defense Department, Washington
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Global Port Authority
    Global Port Authority
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok